London City Airport shut after WW2 bomb found in Thames

London City Airport shut after WW2 bomb found in Thames
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Feb 12, 2018

The London City Airport was closed on Sunday night after an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in the River Thames at George V Dock, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The ordnance was found during pre-planned work at the airport, and an operation to remove it was ongoing along with the Royal Navy, the police said.

There will be disruption to inbound and outbound flights during the operation, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 214-metre exclusion zone has been implemented to ensure that the bomb can be safely dealt with.

Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport until further notice, according to a statement on the London City Airport's website.

on Twitter

More about

World war II Airports
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement