Lonely 23-year-old millionaire offers $100,000 to loyal man willing to date her

While the saying "money makes the world go round" may have some truth to most earners, pushing them to work harder for their families, the same cannot be said for United Kingdom's youngest lottery owner.

In an attempt to address the loneliness she felt, Jane Park is offering men an annual "allowance" of £60,000 (S$107,085) to date her, as reported by the Mirror on Monday (Nov 11). To make the process easier, the 23-year-old millionaire will launch a website where interested men can apply to be her boyfriend.

She will also be filming the interview process for a documentary slated to air next year.

Park, at the age of 17 in 2013, won £1 million from EuroMillions, a transnational lottery. She previously opened up about the struggles of being a millionaire at such a young age and revealed her desire to sue the lottery for allowing people under 18 to participate, as per the publication's earlier reports. She stated that winning the lottery ruined her life and that apart from material things, her life was empty.

Apparently, the same can be said about her unsuccessful love life. Her previous relationships with "The X Factor" finalist Sam Callahan and footballer Jordan Piggott both did not end in a happy-ever-after for her. Because of her experience with heartbreak, loyalty is the character the millionaire is now looking for in her potential beau.

"She's never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance," a source said in the report. "So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open. Jane has a tendency to be insecure sometimes and worries about people's motives."

"She is willing to pay the right price for someone loyal," the source added. "Loyalty is the most important thing to her - the money is a small price to pay."