LOOK: Zero waste advocate suggests making these upcycled shirt market bags

Empty canned goods, glass bottles, and plastic containers - these are the most common waste packaging materials sent and dumped to landfills. In Metro Manila alone, garbage piles up as fast as 9,212.92 tons per day based on a report last 2016. And as a remedy, vacant lots are used to build a giant landfill.

Hence, it's about time to be creative, helpful, and learn to do the three Rs - reduce, reuse, and recycle - before we run out of space due to waste.

Recently, Facebook user Annalyn Lopez, advocate for zero-waste community, has shared photos from Pinterest showing cut out, old shirts with different designs and sizes to become market baskets. These creative recycled shirts caught the attention of the netizens and gained more than 1,000 Facebook reactions.

According to Lopez, she thought that these photos were useful and that more people should know about upcycling stuff that seems to be "good for nothing." For more than a year, she encouraged others to help save our world.

"We've been abusing [the] earth. We need to help out at some point - [and] it starts with us," Lopez affirms.

Saving mother nature sounds like a tough job but the essence of it lies on how we act upon the current situation. Remember, there are many simple ways you can contribute and help lessen the abuse that our planet experienced in the past years - it all just starts with you.