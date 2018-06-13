Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding photos

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding photos
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Jun 13, 2018

SAO PAULO - Passersby cheered and cars honked as the couple in wedding clothes posed for pictures on the iconic Paulista Avenue of Brazil's bustling economic hub Sao Paulo.

Husband and wife Ademir Avelino, 52, and Glaucia Sudan, 45, laughed and waved, enjoying the attention.

They're used to it.

The Brazilian husband and wife have the unusual hobby of travelling around the world pretending they've just got hitched again.

#casandoporai #camposdojordao #amorpravidatoda

#casandoporai #camposdojordao #amorpravidatoda

A post shared by Glaucia Antão (@glauciasudan) on

After posing in full wedding garb from Europe to the Middle East and Australia, they returned to do it all over in their native city just ahead of Brazil's version of Valentine's Day on Tuesday (June 12).

The obsession started after they didn't get any pictures at their actual wedding in Sao Paulo in 2014. They've made up for lost time.

#casandoporaí #momentos #dubai #barcelona #lisboa #abudhabi #sydney

#casandoporaí #momentos #dubai #barcelona #lisboa #abudhabi #sydney

A post shared by Glaucia Antão (@glauciasudan) on

"Now it's become a hobby: wherever we go, we put a day aside for a shoot," Sudan said.

The pair, both business consultants, post their adventures on Facebook and Instagram, under the title "Getting married there," or "Casando por ai" in Portuguese, to encourage others to do the same.

More about

Weddings and engagements
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement