Madame Tussauds in Tokyo to give free 'Kim Jong-un style' haircuts

Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo is launching a one-day barbershop

called “Peace Barber” on July 16, dedicated to giving free haircuts similar to the hairstyle of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The free haircut event will not be held in the museum, however; instead Madame Tussauds will have a dedicated pop-up shop in Shibuya, as reported by Niconico News/Hachima Kiko via SoraNews24 today, July 15. Moreover, event organizers refer to the haircuts as “performances,” so it is reportedly likely that the cutting of one’s hair will be held for the public to see.

Those who are brave enough to try the North Korean leader’s hair cut may later on get a photo alongside the image of American President Donald Trump.

Netizens have various opinions on the free hair cut, the report stated. “Too bad they don’t offer Trump hair as well,” one netizen’s comment was cited.

“It’s like a black telephone factory!” another netizen was quoted. Another humorously commented: “Can I get back my hair afterward?”

“But I’m bald,” another humorous commenter said. One netizen appeared to have been pondering Kim’s hair cut because it’s free: “…they did say it was free though.”

“Might as well,” said one netizen who seemed to have thought about the offer. “Not like women are flocking to me anyway.”

The pop-up barbershop in Shibuya will also be featuring the wax statues of six famous people.

These six famous people include: American actor Johnny Depp, Japanese actress Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, Japanese TV personality Matsuko Deluxe, Trump, American singer Lady Gaga, Australian model Miranda Kerr and English actor Benedict Cumberbatch.