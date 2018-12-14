Main suspect in Strasbourg attack killed in gunbattle with police

French special police forces secure an area during a police operation in the Meinau district of Strasbourg.

STRASBOURG, France - The suspected gunman who killed three people at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg was shot dead on Thursday (Dec 13) in a brief gunbattle with police after being on the run for 48 hours, police sources said.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed in the Neudorf/Meinau area of the city shortly after a big police operation was launched at around 9pm on Thursday (4am on Friday, Singapore time) about 2km from where he carried out his attack on Tuesday.

Chekatt was killed after firing on police officers, who returned fire, one of the sources said.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters later that three police officers came across a man they believed to be Chekatt and went to arrest him.

He turned to fire on them and they shot and killed him, Mr Castaner told reporters.

"I think it will help to get back to a life that I would describe as normal," Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries told reporters after news that Chekatt had been killed.

"With the death of this terrorist... citizens like me are relieved," he said.

Reuters reporters near the scene heard three to four gunshots after armed police officers and units launched their operation, backed up by a helicopter circling overhead.

The death toll from Tuesday's attack rose to three while police on Thursday combed the city in the east of France for a second day and manned checkpoints on the German border in their search for Chekatt.

Three others were fighting for their lives on Thursday, Mr Castaner told a news conference before news broke that Chekatt had been shot dead.

Police issued a wanted poster in multiple languages for Chekatt, who was the main suspect in the attack and who had been on a watchlist as a potential security threat.

He had spent time in French, German and Swiss jails for a theft and violence, and the authorities say he was known to have developed radical religious views while behind bars.

Earlier in the day, armed and masked police had swooped on the same Strasbourg neighbourhoods fanning out across three locations in late afternoon, including the area where Chekatt was last seen. He was killed not far from there.

Witnesses had told investigators that the attacker cried out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) as he opened fire on Tuesday on the Christmas market in Strasbourg, a target Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz suggested may have been chosen for its religious symbolism.

French soldiers, who are part of anti-terrorism patrols across the country, shot him in the arm but he managed to escape and elude capture for 48 hours.

BFM TV citing investigators said a taxi driver, who had taken him away from the attack site, said Chekatt had told him he carried out the attack to avenge his brothers in Syria.

MILITANT ATTACKS

Chekatt's police file photo shows a bearded man of North African descent, with a prayer bruise in the centre of his forehead.

Neighbours on the housing estate where Chekatt family's lived described the suspect as a typical young man who dressed in jogging pants and trainers rather than traditional Islamic robes.

The gunman crossed the Pont du Corbeau, one of the bridges that lead to the historic centre of Strasbourg, and opened fire in the Rue des Orfevres.

"He was a little gangster, but I didn't see any signs of him being radicalised," said a leader of a community group standing outside Chekatt's apartment building, who asked not to be identified while discussing him.

France raised its security threat to the highest level and more than 700 police took part in the manhunt for the gunman. French and German police had manned controls on either side of the Europe Bridge, which spans the frontier running along the Rhine river, causing hours of logjams.

The Christmas market, a hugely popular attraction in historic Strasbourg, will reopen on Friday, Mr Castaner said.

People began returning to the area on Thursday, with many marking their respects for the victims by leaving candles in the main Kleber square.

The Strasbourg attack was the latest in a succession of attacks going back to March 2012 linked to Islamist militancy in France. Since January 2015, more than 240 people have been killed in various attacks, although the last one had been in May.