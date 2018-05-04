Man accused of plotting to kill British PM May pleads not guilty to terror charges

LONDON - A man accused of plotting to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded not guilty of terrorism offences in a London court on Friday (May 4).

Naa'imur Rahman, from north London, is accused of planning to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street to gain access to Mrs May's office and kill her in the ensuing chaos.

He appeared at London's Old Bailey central criminal court ahead of his trial, which is due to start next month.