Man admits to killing woman, then murdering her child and stuffing the body in a suitcase in Australia

Man admits to killing woman, then murdering her child and stuffing the body in a suitcase in Australia
PHOTO: New South Wales Police
AFP
Jul 31, 2018

SYDNEY - A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday (July 31) to killing a young mother and her toddler, whose skeleton was found in a suitcase on the side of a road, ending a case that baffled police and shocked Australians.

Daniel James Holdom, 43, admitted the double murder in 2008 of Karlie Jade Pearce-Stevenson, then aged 20, and her two-year-old daughter Khandalyce Kiara Pearce, when he appeared in the New South Wales state Supreme Court.

Pearce-Stevenson's bones were discovered in 2010 in Belanglo State Forest in New South Wales, notorious as the site where seven backpackers' bodies were dumped during a serial killer spree in the 1990s.

Police were unable to identify her until 2015, when her child's remains were found by a passer-by in a suitcase near a highway close to a small South Australia town about 1,100km away.

The child's discovery prompted two calls to a police hotline that eventually helped investigators identify the pair through DNA.

Holdom, who had a short relationship with Pearce-Stevenson, allegedly stamped on her throat and crushed her windpipe before leaving her body in the forest, Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported, citing court documents.

A few days later, Holdom claimed he was driving her daughter to South Australia to her grandmother's house. But he killed her, placed her body in a suitcase and dumped it alongside the highway.

Police also alleged he kept photos of Pearce-Stevenson's body as a "trophy".

Holdom will be sentenced in late September.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement