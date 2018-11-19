Man asks cops to arrest him after downloading child porn

PHOTO: Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Nov 19, 2018

FLORIDA - A 24-year-old man from Florida, United States was jailed after he turned himself to the authorities for downloading child pornography on his phone.

Cory Hinsch was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of obscene material on Nov 9, as reported by the Pensacola News Journal on Thursday, Nov 15.

He was booked into Escambia County Jail and was later released on Tuesday, Nov 13 on a $10,000 (S$13,700) bond.

Hinsch walked into the Pensacola Police Department on Nov 9. He told a front desk police officer that he should be arrested because he has child pornography on his phone.

To prove his point, he showed the police officer a picture of an underaged girl engaged in sexual acts.

He was immediately taken by the authorities, the report said. When his Miranda rights were read, he said that he wanted to give a statement without the presence of an attorney.

He told the authorities he downloaded the material from the "dark web," as per the publication.

The "dark web" is the part of the World Wide Web which is not indexed by web search engines and where sites for illegal transactions are said to exist.

After letting the authorities look at his phone, they were able to find two photos of child porn.

In January this year, Hinsch was incarcerated for a hit-and-run charge. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

