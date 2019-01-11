Man cheats on wife, then gets a tattoo of his mistakes to earn her trust back

PHOTO: Instagram/sickcat_13
Francesca Militar
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jan 11, 2019

Anyone who's ever been a victim of cheating knows that saying "sorry" is not enough to erase the deeds of the past. Whether the cheating incident was a one-time mistake or a recurring experience, the "cheater" will have to exert a lot of time, energy, and effort to regain the trust of the aggrieved party - that is, if the other side is still willing to forgive him or her.

In this situation, the husband wanted to show how truly sorry he was for his actions, so he had his torso tattooed with this message:

"I, Jose L. Torres am getting a tattoo voluntarily on January 2, 2019 so that I can earn my wife's trust back for the pain and suffering I have caused in our marriage:

I am a:

- Liar

- Cheater

- Deciever

- Whore/prostitute lover

- Dishonest and disrespectul"

Here's a photo of the final product:

Nothing like some nice lettering to start the year. @snake___pit ( just to clarify i didnt know the tattoo was mispelled until they started talking about it)

Since the picture was posted, a number of Instagram users have noted that the words "deceiver" and "disrespectful" were spelled wrong. The artist, with the handle @sickcat_13, said he only noticed it was misspelled after the tattoo was finished.

"Just to clarify, I didn't know the tattoo was misspelled until they started talking about it," the artist explains.

Instagram users also questioned how the artwork will reunite and "bring peace" to the couple in question.

Photo: Instagram.com/sickcat_13
Although not much is known about the man's current relationship status, we can be sure that if his marriage doesn't work out, he'll always have this tattoo to remember his wife by.

Good luck having that covered up, dude!

More about

cheating Relationships marriage
