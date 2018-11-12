Man crashes car into Romanian shopping mall, injuring 7: Police

Reuters
Nov 12, 2018

BUCHAREST - A Romanian man crashed his car into the front doors of a shopping mall in the Danube river city of Braila on Sunday, injuring seven people including two children, police said.

The 20-year-old man from Braila was immobilized by shoppers and arrested within minutes by the local police. The mall's entrance lies on a pedestrian alleyway.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, with one in severe condition, police said.

"He tested so far positive for alcohol, 0.37 milligrams per liter. We are testing him as well for banned substances," Laura Dan, spokeswoman for the Braila county police told Reuters by telephone.

Dan said that prior to the shopping mall incident, the man stabbed a villager from a nearby locality after the two had argued over a car deal and consequently he injured another two people on the city's ring road on his way to Braila.

