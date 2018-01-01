World

Protesters rage in Washington as Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to US Supreme Court
Man didn’t know he had $1 million winning lottery ticket in his wallet for 4 months
Banksy balloon girl painting self-destructs after $1.9 million sale
2-year-old US boy shreds parents' savings of over $1,000
Durian finds its place in Sweden's Disgusting Museum
Briton dies after sea snake bite in Australia
Puerto Rican ex-beauty queen guilty of ordering hit on husband
Selfies cause of over 250 reported deaths: Study
Frenchman gets 25 years for murdering British neighour dumped in well
Football: Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape allegations
French man who punched woman in viral video gets six months' jail
1,300 men from Indian tobacco company turn family cruise into 'huge bachelor party'
Woman sends 'exit survey' to her ex-boyfriends
Exotic zoo in England forced to use life-size plastic penguins due to bird shortage
Presidential test alert sets US phones buzzing
Surgeon in Canada operates on 8-year-old boy's teddy bear
Storms drench Australia's parched interior, but won't break drought
US warns of new hacking spree from group linked to China
South Carolina shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 4 injured: Local media
United Airlines pilot makes mayday call, lands safely in Sydney
Dad sentenced for starting 47,000-acre wildfire at baby's gender reveal party

