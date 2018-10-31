Man jailed for threatening girlfriend with knife after mistaking her for porn actress

A 28-year-old man from Las Cruces in New Mexico, United States was arrested after he threatened his girlfriend with a knife - this after he had mistaken her for a porn actress.

Daniel Albert Rojas was booked into Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond, as reported by Las Cruces Sun-News on Friday, Oct. 26.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault against a household member and false imprisonment. He was also nabbed for a misdemeanour count of battery against a household member.

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 25. His girlfriend (identity withheld) of six years was taken by surprise when the suspect barged into their room and forcefully inspected her body.

Rojas admitted he did such thing, the report said. Apparently, he found that the actress in a pornographic video he was watching had distinctive marks on her body which resembles that of his girlfriends'.

Investigators established the suspect had mistakenly believed the porn actress was his girlfriend. His dismay over what he supposedly discovered pushed him to personally confirm his hunch.

When his girlfriend began packing her clothes to leave, Rojas reportedly grabbed a knife and threatened her with it. He was also suspected of briefly preventing her from leaving their home.

Once the woman found an opportunity to escape Rojas, she immediately fled and called the police.