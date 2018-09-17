Man pretends to have Down syndrome, hires caregivers to change his diapers

ARIZONA - A man from Gilbert, Arizona, USA, faked having Down syndrome and hired caregivers to bathe him, as well as change diapers.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Paul Anthony Menchaca. He was arrested on Sept. 6 after the three caregivers he had hired found out he faked his mental condition, reports KTNV.

Menchaca posed as a woman named “Amy” and posted an ad on CareLinx for a caregiver to assist his son with Down syndrome. The first victim said she assisted Menchaca by changing his diapers on 30 different occasions. She would later refer the “client” to two other caregivers, who took over duties in July.

However, the first victim became suspicious at one point. She decided to follow Menchaca to his real home after getting dropped off by another caregiver. It was then that the victim met Menchaca’s real parents and found out he did not have Down syndrome.

All three caregivers would later confront Menchaca and get a confession from the man.

During the times the victims first talked to Amy, she would specify that Menchaca should be “punished” if he soiled his diaper. They would do this by taking away his privileges and put him in time-out, reports AZFamily.

All three caregivers also said Menchaca would become sexually aroused when they washed his genitals. The first victim said Manchaca told her his genitals were not clean enough on five different occasions.

Menchaca, who listed as being a school crossing guard, was charged with fraudulent schemes and sexual abuse.