Man who forgot winning lottery ticket in car bags US$1 million

A Michigan man got $1 million (around S$1.37 million) richer in time for the holidays, all thanks to a lottery ticket he forgot in his car.

Peter DeLuca bought a Powerball ticket for the Oct. 13 drawing at a grocery store, but told Michigan lottery officials on Friday, Dec. 21, that he almost forgot about it in his car.

"I buy a few tickets here and there when the jackpot gets high," he said, adding he only remembered when he saw it last Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Little did he know that luck would strike him that day when he went to a convenience store to have his ticket scanned.

He then went to the local lottery headquarters on Thursday, Dec. 20, to claim his prize. He said he planned to use his winnings on a trip, then save the rest for retirement.

"Winning really hasn't fully hit home yet," DeLuca said. "But it does give me some peace of mind to know that I will have this for a more comfortable retirement when I decide to slow down."