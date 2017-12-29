Married man keeps gift from ex-girlfriend unopened for 47 years

During the holiday season, it has become a tradition for most people to open their presents under the tree on Christmas morning. But one man in Eton, Canada opted not to open his for 47 years.

Adrian Pearce first shared his story in a Facebook post on Dec. 18, stating that he received the gift from his former flame. She dumped him and vowed not to unwrap it. He also shared a photo of the gift-giver.

"The yellowed Cellotape (that's what it was called then) will loosen a bit more, the corners will fray yet again and I will drag it out next season to enjoy the mystery of what lies inside," Pearce wrote.

on Facebook 47 years ago I was given this Christmas gift by my girlfriend as she dumped me. I vowed never to open it. The yellowed... Posted by Adrian Mike Pearce on Monday, 18 December 2017

In another post on Saturday, Pearce revealed more details about his former partner, which he named as Vicki Allen. He narrated that she left him for an older guy named Wolf.

"She gave me a present at the same time and I took the present home. I had a long walk home and I was all upset and angry, and all the things you feel when somebody breaks up with you," he said in an interview with CBC News.

Because of his anger, he swore never to open the present, and carries that promise until today.

Even years after their falling out, he still put the gift under the tree in the presence of his wife and children, much to her ire. Eventually, his wife said the gift is not allowed to be placed there anymore.

This year, he thought of finally tearing off the wrapper to reveal what was hidden after all these years, but he eventually decided against the idea.

He also recalled a time when he obtained Allen's phone number, through her sister, after their break-up. "I was almost shaking I was so nervous," Pearce said in the report, recalling the moment that he dialed the number, through which his ex-girlfriend can no longer be connected.

As for Pearce's wife, he said that she was now okay with the gift. He even thought of finally ripping open the gift wrap together with his wife on the 50th anniversary of when the gift was given.

"I kept it initially because I guess I had hopes that we would get back together and open it together. Now it's just become a habit after 47 years of looking at it and having the pleasure of not opening it," he explained.