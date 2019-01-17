Meghan and Harry share sweet moment with blind kids

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a teddy bear as they visit the Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown a natural affinity with children during their public outings-no doubt, too, that they are excited as expecting parents.

During a gathering at Birkenhead, a town in northwest England, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the crowd's warm greetings and interacted with children.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet wellwishers as they visit Birkenhead, northwest England on January 14, 2019. Photo: AFP

Britain's Prince Harry meets with residents at Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019.Photo: Reuters

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reacts as she visits Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019.Photo: Reuters

The royal couple was at the town's Hamilton Square to visit a new sculpture of war poet Wilfred Owen on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Among the couple's well wishers in the crowd were blind children, so they stooped down to allow the kids to touch their faces, local member of parliament Frank Field told People on Jan. 15.

Harry assisted his wife as she bent down to bond with the children. According to one netizen, a certain TraceyMarie (@TraceyMariex), the Duke held onto Meghan while she shared a special moment with her blind niece.

on Twitter Even sweeter. The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille. They'll make great parents .#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/FsH67nOp5H — TraceyMarie (@TraceyMariex) January 14, 2019

"Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille," she said yesterday on Twitter. "They'll make great parents."

Their visit also entailed a visit to a school, a supermarket with a feeding advocacy for those in need, a youth community and a women's empowerment group.