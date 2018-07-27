Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's public kiss is now a meme

PHOTO: Instagram/marieclairemag
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jul 27, 2018

Looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't swearing off PDA just yet. The two shared their first public kiss ever since the Royal Wedding last May.

This happened during the Sentebale Polo Cup charity match in Windsor where Prince Harry competed. After his team won by 5-4, Meghan presented the trophy to her husband and team captain Nacho Figueras.

In a video posted by Express UK, you'll see Meghan kissing Nacho's cheeks before turning to Harry for a congratulatory smooch. Awww!

The Cut also made a meme out of a photo that featured Nacho standing in the sidelines while the couple kissed. A lot more will probably pop up as the day goes by.

What a sweet way to start off the day.

