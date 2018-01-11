Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

A source from Kensington Palace told HuffPost that soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle has deleted all her social media accounts for good.

By Tuesday, the Suits actress' Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts were deactivated.

The source said: "Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them."

Last April, Markle shut down The Tig, her lifestyle blog. She had been courting Prince Harry for a few months, at the time.

She wrote to her followers, "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye […] What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."

Markle's social media departure was expected following her engagement to Prince Harry in November last year.

The future royal announced after the engagement that she was to quit acting. She explained in a BBC interview that month that she sees it as just a change, as opposed to giving up.

Fans interested in updates on Markle can stay tuned to posts from social media accounts of Kensington Palace, which regularly share information and photos on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry.