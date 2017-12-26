Meghan Markle joins Royal family for Christmas church service

Dec 26, 2017

ENGLAND - British royals including Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle greeted delighted well-wishers who gathered to meet them after the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church in the Sandringham estate, eastern England on Monday (Dec 25).

US actress Markle joined Queen Elizabeth and other senior Windsors for their family Christmas celebrations, in what commentators said was a break with royal protocol that royal partners must wait until they are married before being invited.

Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate, who are expecting their third child in April, wished "Merry Christmas!" to the well-wishers, who gave Kate bunches of flowers.

The queen and her close family usually spend the festive season at her Sandringham estate, and they have attended the festive service at the local church for many years.

