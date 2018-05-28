Meghan Markle to undergo 6 months of duchess training: Report

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle may have married into the British royal family and received a new title, Duchess of Sussex, but she still has much to learn about royal protocol.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wants Markle all brushed up on how to carry out her royal duties that come with the title, according to the Daily Mail.

Markle’s “lessons” would take six months from a “range of people,” reports a source to The Times. “It is going to be a very busy office. She has worked every day of her life. She is used to a demanding schedule.”

A trusted senior aide, Samantha Cohen has already begun guiding the duchess after years of advising the Queen. Cohen, 49, was the Queen’s assistant private secretary until April and will become Prince Harry’s private secretary.

The Prince reportedly handpicked the “well-liked” and respected aide to help his new wife on royal protocol and etiquette, reports Vanity Fair.

Markle has her own aide assisting her, Amy Pickerill, who has been a constant throughout the duke and duchess’ public appearances, even before their marriage.

Sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also lent her royal fashion experts to Markle, including her stylist Natasha Archer and designer Emilia Wickstead.

The duchess surprised the public when she appeared at the 70th birthday celebration of Prince Charles in a simple but stylish dress and nude tights — royal protocol dictates no bare legs for women, which is something Markle may have picked up from her advisers.