Meghan Markle's half-sister apologizes on TV after failed visit to see duchess in London

The Markle family drama continues.

This time, it's Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha, 53, who flew to London to face the press.

Samantha works as a mental health consultant and has multiple sclerosis. She has also been vocal in her insults against the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter, using names such as "ducha**" and "Cruella de Vil" to refer to her.

She appeared on Jeremy Vine's self-titled talk show on Channel 5 where she displayed a more mellow disposition compared to her online rants. She disputed that she and her sister had been estranged for a decade, stating that they had last spoken three years ago.

"I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister," said Samantha on her expectations of the London visit.

She said there was "so much misperception" about the family ordeal and put the blame on "media madness" for Meghan's cold shoulder towards her father.

However, she did not express regret for advising her father to stage paparazzi pictures before the May wedding even if it may have affected Meghan's relationship with Thomas Markle.

She said the money he received from it was "not very much" and she didn't know what other option there was when media allegedly portrayed him as a "slob."

And when it came to her scathing tweets, she brushed off some of them as jokes and stated that she was merely being protective of their father.

Her tweets include one last August where she calls Meghan "Witchy Poo" and tagged the Royal Family's Twitter handle @KensingtonRoyal.

Samantha set out for Buckingham Palace with no luck in seeing her sister. Meghan and Prince Harry currently reside in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

When asked to give a message if she was able to see her sister, she said, "I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding." Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was the Duchess' only relative at the ceremony.

"But I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve, and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed."

"But believe it or not, it doesn't mean we love you any less," she said. "Moving forward I apologise and I wish things could be different."

The Duchess of Sussex and the British royal family have yet to respond to her half-sister's statements