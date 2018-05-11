Meghan Markle's mom just arrived in London for the royal wedding

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland watching the closing ceremonies for the Invictus Games in Toronto in Oct 2017.

We have about a week to go before the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Final details are being ironed out and important family members are flying in, including Meghan's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle.

Doria reportedly landed in London and will be staying at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan. Like any other mom of the bride, she will be helping out with a few wedding details as reported by ABC News. Her dad Thomas is travelling from Mexico and will be arriving soon.

"Doria will be meeting Harry and Meghan's nearest and dearest while she's here, including close friend Jessica Mulroney, who arrives on Monday," said Good Morning America's royal contributor Omid Scobie.

That means Doria will finally get to know the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and of course, the little tots Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Doria will be breaking traditions, a staple for this wedding apparently, and will accompany Meghan from an undisclosed location to St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. A first for a mother to do so. Meanwhile, Meghan's dad is confirmed to walk her down the aisle.