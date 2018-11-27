Meghan's mother Doria Ragland to stay in Windsor to care for grandchild: Report

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives with her mother, Doria Ragland and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace

Any first-time mom-to-be needs a guiding hand, and for Meghan Markle, no one would be better than her own mother, Doria Ragland.

Following news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to the Windsor estate, the Daily Mail reported yesterday, Nov. 25 that Ragland, 62 will live with them in the new home.

The report stated that Ragland will stay with them from time to time as she wants to be hands-on with her future grandchild. It was also reported that the couple wants her to have her own wing.

Meghan is expected to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry on the spring of 2019, around the months of April or May.

Harry and Meghan currently stay in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace which has two bedrooms. Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, will be a major upgrade meant for growing a family as it has 10 bedrooms.

It also has sentimental value for the couple as it is where they had their wedding reception.

Unlike Meghan's other family members, Ragland, 62, has been in the good graces of the royal family. She was the only relative who attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last May. She was invited to an official engagement, her daughter's cookbook launch for a charity last September - an unusual move as only royal family members join such events.

Ragland is also said to be invited to spend Christmas with the royal family this year, reported the Daily Mail on Nov. 4. It is a gesture that supposedly was not extended to Kate Middleton's family.