Melting glaciers, warmer oceans, and endangered species are this generation's '10-year challenge'

Whether it's for a good cause or just for laughs, the internet always sees an opportunity to have people partake in viral challenges. Last week, our newsfeed was brimming with videos of people doing the #BirdBoxChallenge-which only forced Netflix to issue a warning and Youtube to change their community guidelines.

Now, a new internet obsession called "How Hard Did Age Hit You Challenge" or the #10YearChallenge has been taking social media by storm. But, unlike the #BirdBoxChallenge, participating in this online fad only involves posting a decade-old picture of you alongside your current photograph.

As you scroll through your newsfeed, you'll not only see pictures of your friends and favourite celebrities, but you'll also stumble upon devastating images of endangered species and destroyed habitats-reminding us of one thing: the world is aging, too.

Every day, we see dreadful impacts of this climate crisis-frequent wildfires, longer periods of drought, melting of sea ice, and endangered species. In fact, The Guardian reported that enormous glaciers in Greenland are melting four times faster than what scientists thought. It also suggests that the decline of Antartic and Greenland's ice sheets can contribute to the rise of global sea level.

Michael Bevis, lead author of the paper and a professor of Geodynamics at Ohio State University, mentioned that the meltdown can be a "serious problem."

"We knew we had one big problem with increasing rates of ice discharge by some large outlet glaciers. But now we recognise a second serious problem: increasingly, large amounts of ice mass are going to leave as meltwater, as rivers that flow into the sea."

Another important factor that drives climate change is deforestation. This act of cutting down a large number of trees is causing magnitude effects on both societies and ecosystems. It can lead to the loss of habitat for millions of species, change the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and cause widespread soil erosion.

And even the wildlife is not spared from the damages of this global issue. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) mentions in their official website that "Global Warming is likely to be the greatest cause of species extinctions this century."

on Twitter The real #10yearchallenge? Climate change. According to @IPCC_CH #SR15, we have just over 10 years to #ActOnClimate before we cause irreparable damage to our planet. Take our free course on #ClimateAction and become a part of the solution. Enroll now! https://t.co/puzQgIiUoQ pic.twitter.com/Ujz7kEAnoH — The SDG Academy (@SDG_Academy) January 14, 2019

Because of global warming and climate change, the list of endangered species has also increased. It was recorded that tigers in the wild have declined to as few as 3,200 due to habitat loss and poaching. In addition to that, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cites that "A 1.5°C average rise may put 20-30 per cent of species at risk of extinction. If the planet warms by more than 2°C, most ecosystems will struggle."

In the past 10 years, the world has changed drastically - greatly affecting both our lives and the environment. But with the help of #10YearChallenge, we are all hoping this can help ignite a discussion on climate change and inspire real change within the world communities.