World

Australian investigators hope to recover seaplane this week
Iranian police arrest 100 protesters in capital as crackdown intensifies
Merriam-Webster saves mess that was 2017 by including 'doggo' in the 'words they’re watching'
Legal marijuana off to blazing start in California
Extreme cold sparks chaos in Canada airports
British CEO and family dead in Sydney seaplane crash
Blaze destroys hundreds of cars, melts floors of Liverpool car park
Former Miss America Carlson named new chairperson after scandal
Truck strikes pedestrians, vehicle in San Francisco, injuring seven
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: Report
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins taking shelter
16-year-old US boy accused of gunning down his family
Video of stray dogs being poisoned sparks outcry in Lebanon
Freezing New York welcomes 2018 with tightest security
At least 12 die in Costa Rica plane crash
Ringing in 2018 from around the world
Pioneer architect John Portman dead at 93
6 dead after Sydney seaplane crashes into river
Police in Kansas kill innocent man after prank emergency call
China mall erects giant Trump dog statue to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
Bus drives into bus stop in Moscow, injures three

