Miss America bosses under fire for misogynistic e-mails

Miss America CEO Sam Haskell was said to have called a past winner "a piece of trash".

NEW YORK - Leaders of the Miss America beauty pageant were fending off calls for their mass resignation after leaked internal e-mails showed misogynistic, fat-and slut-shaming language, US media reported Friday.

Forty-nine former Miss Americas, including a 87-year-old crowned in 1948 and a former Fox News host, signed an open letter published by HuffPost demanding the resignations of the organisation's CEO, president and board chair.

"We stand firmly against harassment, bullying and shaming - especially of women -through the use of derogatory terms meant to belittle and demean," HuffPost quoted the letter as saying.

"As Miss Americas, we strongly reject the mischaracterisations of us both collectively and individually. We also reject the ongoing efforts to divide our sisterhood and the attempts to pit us against one another."

HuffPost published leaked e-mails on Thursday that included a vulgarity to refer to past winners, former winners being routinely maligned, and shaming one over her weight and sex life, with Miss America CEO Sam Haskell calling her "a piece of trash".

The Miss America Organisation did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.

But the organisation told HuffPost it was notified about the emails months ago and fired a telecast writer the "most egregious author of inappropriate comments." "The Board has full confidence in the Miss America Organisation leadership team," HuffPost quoted the organisation as saying.

Award-show producers, Dick Clark Productions, told The New York Times that it severed ties with Miss America after also being informed of the e-mails several months ago.

"We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organisation board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action," it told the Times.

Signatories to Friday's open letter include Gretchen Carlson, who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2016 against then Fox News boss, Roger Ailes for a reported US$20 million, which precipitated his departure from the network.

Tammy Haddad, a member of the Miss America Organisation board whose resignation was also demanded in the open letter Friday, has already stepped down, US media reported.