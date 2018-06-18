Morocco loses World Cup match, but handsome coach has fans swooning

Morocco may have been defeated by Iran in their World Cup opener match after a calamitous own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz, but the spotlight shone more positively on one member of the team - more specifically, Morocco's coach, Herve Renard.
The 49-year-old Frenchman set social media alight with comments on his swarthy good looks as he paced the sidelines of Friday's match.
Renard, who boasts dirty blonde hair, chiselled features and a designer stubble, has been compared to Game of Thrones' dashing Jaime Lannister (played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and even a Disney Prince.
But sorry ladies, the football manager is already taken. He's married to African Vivan Dièye - the widow of former Senegal coach Bruno Metsu, according to reports.
