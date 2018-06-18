Morocco loses World Cup match, but handsome coach has fans swooning

Morocco may have been defeated by Iran in their World Cup opener match after a calamitous own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz, but the spotlight shone more positively on one member of the team - more specifically, Morocco's coach, Herve Renard.

The 49-year-old Frenchman set social media alight with comments on his swarthy good looks as he paced the sidelines of Friday's match.

on Twitter The coach for Morocco, Herve Renard, is indeed beautiful. This is a fact. — Matt Fratiani (@MattFratt) June 15, 2018

on Twitter Morocco is filled with decent-looking players, but no one comes close to Hervé Renard. pic.twitter.com/OpL4jfFu2q — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) June 15, 2018

Renard, who boasts dirty blonde hair, chiselled features and a designer stubble, has been compared to Game of Thrones' dashing Jaime Lannister (played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and even a Disney Prince.

on Twitter Oh, is this why we have to wait till next year for #GoT?

🤔😂😂



"Morocco's coach Hervé Renard could be a member of House Lannister" https://t.co/DJoevUwuD9 — Freudian slipp🐾 (@slippedB) June 15, 2018

on Twitter Herve Renard look more like Jamie Lannister than Jamie Lannister look like Jamie Lannister #MARIRN pic.twitter.com/8J0ph2CTth — Meet Michael (@bald_chest) June 15, 2018

on Twitter You know it's a poor match when the commentary team start ruminating on the resemblance of Morocco manager Herve Renard to Jaimie Lannister from @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SeKAbzPfjO — Arthur Strain (@Fronkenstrain) June 15, 2018

But sorry ladies, the football manager is already taken. He's married to African Vivan Dièye - the widow of former Senegal coach Bruno Metsu, according to reports.

