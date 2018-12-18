Manchester United sack Mourinho after poor start to season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect following a dismal start to the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

United are sixth in the table with 26 points from 17 matches.