Multiple people reported hurt in Syracuse, New York shooting

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Sep 21, 2018

Police in Syracuse, New York said on Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting with as many as five victims.

A spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department said no other information was immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 9 p.m. eastern time.

News website Syracuse.com reported that up to seven people had been shot, including children, and that multiple ambulances were seen driving away from the scene with a police escort at about 9:15 p.m. local time.

The website said that at least 10 shots had been fired in the shooting in downtown Syracuse, about 250 miles (402 km)northwest of New York City.

