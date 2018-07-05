Netizens poke fun at Neymar's dramatic antics at World Cup with hilarious memes

Netizens poke fun at Neymar's dramatic antics at World Cup with hilarious memes
Brazil's Neymar reacts on the sideline after sustaining an injury.
PHOTO: Reuters
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne
Jul 05, 2018

Brazil knocked out Mexico on Monday (July 2) to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, held in Russia.

But the game was overshadowed by the reaction, or rather, 'overreaction' by Neymar when Mexico player Miguel Layun stepped on the Brazilian football star's ankle.

on Twitter

Neymar's dramatic, and some would say excellent, 'acting skills' was called out by World Cup fans and former football stars. 

on Twitter

on Twitter

on Twitter

Needless to say, hilarious memes and jokes ensued.

on Twitter

on Twitter

Here are some of the best ones:

on Twitter

on Twitter

on Twitter

Even former French football legend Eric Cantona got in on the action prior to the Brazil-Mexico game, calling him a 'great player', and also a 'great actor'.

on Facebook

Eric Cantona compares Neymar Jr. to a yellow luggage bag… and has some acting advice for the Brazilian 😂

Posted by Eurosport on Saturday, 30 June 2018

And then there's this:

...but Brazil is still in the Cup 🎥@derschulteofficial - #worldcup #9gag #neymar

Thoughts?😂 #Wc #wm #football #brazil #sports #germany #neymar

Thoughts?😂 #Wc #wm #football #brazil #sports #germany #neymar

A post shared by our.love.football (@our.love.football) on

And one where he just keeps rolling... and rolling. 

on Facebook

Rollin' rollin' rollin' By RAY ROD

Posted by 9GAG on Saturday, 30 June 2018

Neymar has been heavily criticised, especially by British football fans, for diving, rolling and exaggerating fouls.

For the uninitiated, here's how to spot a dive, courtesy of AFP Sport:

on Twitter

But the 26-year-old has come out to defend himself, saying: "I think it's more an attempt to undermine me than anything else."

Some fans have also said it's unfair to pick on Neymar when Brazil was clearly the better side.

on Twitter

on Twitter

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo came out in support of his countryman on Wednesday (July 4) as criticism mounted against the pundits who have condemned his diving but ignored the fakery of other players.

Ronaldo said Neymar - who is one of the most fouled players in the entire tournament - needed more protecting.

"I am against all these opinions (on Neymar acting). He is an intelligent player in his movements and on how to defend himself from being tackled. I don't think referees have been protecting him enough.

on Twitter

That said, all eyes will definitely be on Neymar when Brazil next plays Belgium in the quarter-final match on Friday 2pm ET (2am Saturday, Singapore time). But for regular fans wanting an exciting match this weekend, just keep the goals (and not players) rollin' in.

candicec@sph.com.sg

More about

World Cup neymar
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement