New photo released of Britain's Prince George to mark 5th birthday

New photo released of Britain's Prince George to mark 5th birthday
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jul 22, 2018

LONDON - A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain's royal family on Saturday (July 21) as Queen Elizabeth's great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate's three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month.

George turns five on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈 📷 @mattporteous

More about

Royal Families Prince George
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement