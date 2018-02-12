Newborn baby left in airport restroom with heartbreaking note

Authorities at the Tucson International Airport, United States discovered a newborn baby abandoned on a restroom's changing table.

The newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket with a handwritten note which read, "Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find me a good home."

This note included a second part containing the mother's plea. "I just want what is best for him and it is not me. Please. I'm sorry," she wrote.

According to the report by The Washington Post, the incident occurred on Jan. 14, 2018. The Tucson Airport Authority only released the details recently.

Airport authorities said surveillance footage showed a woman walking around carrying a blue blanket matching the one that the baby was found wrapped in. It has been speculated that the woman may have given birth in the airport.

The Tucson Airport Authority has released new surveillance video showing a mother who abandoned her baby in a bathroom

Custodian Juana Quintana recounts encountering the woman in a bathroom with pools of blood on the floor. Quintana also found bloodied clothes in the trash can, haphazardly covered with paper towels. Quintana said the woman stated that the baby was three months old. The woman thereafter quickly left.

The baby has since been handed over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Meanwhile, the search for the mother has ceased. Airport authorities say they have already exhausted their resources but would still pursue any leads if provided.

The report cites that the mother may have assumed she was protected by a law known as the safe-haven law or Baby Moses Law. It allows newborns to be left at designated areas, like hospitals and firehouses, to prevent stranding of unwanted babies.