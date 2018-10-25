No one shows up to boy's birthday party, but he gets showered by celeb greetings

PHOTO: Twitter/abc15
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Oct 25, 2018

A mom from Tucson, Arizona expressed her heartbreak as her 6-year-old son celebrated his birthday party on his own because no one showed up.

Sil Mazzini said that her son Teddy invited 32 of his classmates for his birthday party at a local pizza chain, KSAZ Fox 10 reported on Monday, Oct. 22. Mazzini originally shared her son's photo on Facebook, which has since been deleted.

She said in the interview that he celebrated his birthday late - his real birthday was Oct. 3 - as his father was working in Alaska and had not come home until the 18th.

Mazzini even made 32 goodie bags that contained the invitations, adding that she spoke with some of his classmates' parents who promised that their kids would attend the celebration.

After writing about her son's disappointment on social media, support and greetings from celebrities poured in for little Teddy.

The National Basketball Association team Phoenix Suns saw what happened on Teddy's birthday. They promised to celebrate his big day by inviting him to watch their game with the Los Angeles Lakers, as posted on the team's Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Rising Football Club also invited the young boy to have pizza with them along with 7,000 others this Friday.

And renowned music producer DJ Khaled also greeted him a happy birthday, even calling him a "Young King." He even promised to give him a present from his "We The Best Foundation".

Bless up and happy birthday to the Young King 👑 Teddy! The Khaled Family, @asahdkhaled and the We The Best foundation want to send you a birthday present!

Ultimately, it was still a happy birthday for little Teddy.

