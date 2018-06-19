North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jun 19, 2018

MOSCOW - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday (June 19), Ria Novosti news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Russia had invited Mr Kim to visit the country and that he might come as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited North Korea last month.

More about

Kim Jong Un
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement