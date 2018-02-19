Norway's curling team sweeps in 'crazy' style

Since the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, the Norwegian men's curlers have stayed true to the tradition of sweeping down the arena ice in flashy pants, doing so once again at the Winter Games in PyeongChang.

From floral prints to seemingly art-inspired patterns, the team has showcased a whole array of made-to-order designs provided by team sponsor Loudmouth. Norway's ensemble stands as a stark contrast to the other teams' usual black trousers.

On Valentine's Day, Norway did not disappoint fans, as the team appeared at its first round-robin fixture against Japan in pink heart-printed apparel.



Photo: Reuters

Along with the love-themed pants, the men boasted national pride by wearing the national colors red and blue on top. Japan appeared more formidable on the ice, though, eventually winning 6-4.

For its second round-robin match against Canada on Thursday, the team chose hibiscus flower-patterned trousers.



Photo: Reuters

Compared to their choice of black pants at the Sochi Olympics, Norway surely captured viewers' attention as they swept away. Their outlandish fashion style, however, did not contribute to the game results. Canada took home the win 7-4.

With some labeling the team's uniform "crazy pants," the team wore dotted trousers while going up against host South Korea at the Gangneung Curling Centre on Friday. Norway's Christoffer Svae showcased his fast-paced brushing technique, helping the team earn its first win by a score of 7-5.



Photo: AFP

Norway's "crazy pants" have become increasingly popular over the years since the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics. There is even a Facebook page dedicated to their showy trousers, called "The Norwegian Olympic Curling Team's Pants." Currently, it has nearly a half million likes on Facebook.

Norway showed stronger performances on Sunday against Denmark and Team USA, winning the round-robin fixtures 10-8 and 8-5, respectively. The team wore a fireworks-inspired ensemble against Denmark. One Facebook fan commented, "Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon."



Photo: Reuters

Team USA engaged in wardrobe warfare against Norway, wearing star-patterned trousers. One fan described the match saying, "Intensity and focus such as this are only possible with the power of Pants."



Photo: Reuters

Because all curling teams are provided the opportunity to play nine round-robin matches, fans can anticipate what the team has in store next. The team has reportedly prepared around 10 different outfits for PyeongChang.