Obama dancing in Kenya sends world aflutter

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jul 20, 2018

A viral video of Barack Obama dancing during an event to inaugurate a social project in his father's home country has gotten rapturous reactions online, which some say was a perfect antidote to the world's chaotic situation.

The former United States president was in Kenya earlier this week to launch a state-of-the-art youth centre run by his half-sister Auma Obama.

The centre will give local youths access to books, the internet and sporting activities.

They will also be able to benefit from classes on work ethics, civic education, environmental conservation and financial literacy.

During the opening ceremony of the centre, Auma, Obama and his 96-year-old step grandmother got up and danced to a traditional tune playing from the PA system.

Before giving the floor to his step grandmother, Obama could be seen asking for a review of his performance by giving a thumbs-up.

Online video channel Now This said the video of "Obama dancing in Kenya is the perfect antidote to today."

Harper's Bazaar UK said that "Barack Obama dancing in Kenya is exactly what your week needs."

