One tourist killed, 12 injured in hot-air balloon crash in Egypt
Jan 05, 2018

CAIRO - A tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured in a hot air balloon crash near Luxor in Egypt on Friday (Jan 5), state-run news agency MENA reported.

The balloon, with tourists from different nationalities and Egyptians onboard, crashed to the west of the city of Luxor, MENA said.

The health ministry said a woman was killed and 12 people injured but gave no other details.

In 2015, at least 19 people, most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion.

