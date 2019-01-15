Perfect 10: US gymnast wows crowd with flawless floor routine in video that's gone viral

Maybe it's her smooth moves, perhaps it's the infectious music.

We've never seen a gymnast have so much fun performing a floor routine.

And many Twitter users agree.

At the Collegiate Challenge last weekend, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) gymnast Katelyn Ohashi worked the crowds into a frenzy with a floor routine that earned a perfect 10 score.

A video clip of Ohashi's floor routine garnered over 31 million views on Twitter, with UCLA Gymnastics exclaiming "A 10 is not enough for this floor routine by Katelyn Ohashi.

The 21-year-old athlete pulled off difficult moves while grooving to the thumping beats of a medley of songs from Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson.

She even did a moonwalk on the floor, a move that first propelled her to online fame last year.

While Ohashi appears to have executed them effortlessly, the gymnast's moves were far from easy.

"Every single thing about it including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass - it's insane," coach Kondos Field told the Daily Bruin.

What stood out most to netizens, however, appears to be her joy while performing the floor routine.

But it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the former Olympic hopeful.

Ohashi was training as an elite gymnast until her back gave out on her.

The constant pressure of having to perform well at competitions, and persistent injuries such as a fractured back and torn shoulders, forced her to stop, she revealed In The Players' Tribune video, titled 'I was broken'.

When she joined her college gymnastics team, the young woman bounced back from the ordeal and rediscovered the joy of the sport.

Responding to the video clip that went viral online, she told NBC Nightly News, "Having a love for what you do every single day is something I hold extremely close to my heart."

Way to go, young lady.

