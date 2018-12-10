Piers Morgan called Meghan Markle a social climber

Piers Morgan has always been in the middle of controversy for the things he says, writes, and tweets, and he's not stopping anytime soon. His latest drama-filled article on Daily Mail was about Meghan Markle. Now, don't get too excited because, this is the title: "Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can-and that's why the Palace is beginning to turn on her." It's a mouthful, but you get the gist.

He starts of by explaining what ghosting is and how it happened to him. In 2015, he and Meghan started talking to each other on Twitter about Suits, spinning classes, and filming schedules. Fast forward to 2016, Meghan attended Wimbledon and decided to meet up with Piers after the matches. After hanging out for 90 minutes, Meghan headed to a dinner with her friends. According to Piers, "she met Prince Harry at the dinner that night, went on a solo date with him the next night, and I never heard from her again."

Because Meghan ghosted him, Piers was under the assumption that he was just being used. "I'd been 'played' by a couple of B-list actors, who were clearly just using me to advance in their careers." Honestly, I find this quite far fetched. Meghan was starring in a successful show and she did meet Prince Harry with his help, so I don't get it.

He went on to note that there have been leaks from the Palace about Meghan acting like a diva. "She was said to have 'displeased' the Queen by demanding an emerald tiara for the wedding," Piers said. "There are rumours of growing rift with the Duchess of Cambridge, who was reported to have burst into tears over Meghan's hostile behaviour during a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter Princess Charlotte." But, how sure are we that these are true?

Okay, maybe she did ghost him but is that enough to call her a social climber and discredit some of the good she's done so far since becoming part of the royal family? Maybe not. What do you guys think?