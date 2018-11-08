Pilots' penis-shaped flight path gets them in trouble

The United States Marine Corps stated that it has grounded the two pilots allegedly involved in a penis-shaped flight pattern drawn by a T-34C Turbomentor in Palm Springs, California last month.

"The T-34C crew that are being investigated for flying a pattern resembling an obscene image are currently not flying pending the results of an ongoing investigation," spokesperson Major Josef Patterson told Washington Examiner yesterday, Nov. 6.

"Although not flying for the time-being, the two Marine Corps aviators are still providing vital squadron ground support functions," Patterson said.

The Marine Corps will determine the appropriate disciplinary or administrative action for the two pilots once the investigation on the matter is finished, the report said.

Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots), a Twitter account dedicated to monitoring military air movements, shared photos of the penis-shaped flight path on Oct. 23.

"Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C," the tracking account stated.

on Twitter Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018

The post, which had gone viral, caught the attention of the authorities. It was later discovered that the aircraft used by the pilots is part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, as per report.

Last year, the same publication reported that the US Navy issued a public apology after two of its pilot drew a penis over Okanogan County, Washington, with an EA-18G Growler jet. The Navy pilots involved were grounded and consequently disciplined.

ALSO READ: Inaugural Singapore Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Singapore makes U-turn after 40 minutes