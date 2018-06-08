Pippa Middleton confirms she is pregnant with her first child

It’s official, Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her first child. The little royals are about to have another playmate.

According to Popsugar, Pippa casually confirmed the news in her guest column for UK’s Waitrose magazine. She said, “I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can’t do.”

Like many couples, she and husband James Matthews kept the pregnancy a secret for the first few months, so she wasn’t able to ask for help from trainers. “And this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered.”

Prince William's sister-in-law Pippa is married! Open gallery















































































Just like other moms, Pippa is also trying to stay healthy and strong. “I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise I feel like it’s being strengthened.”

Pippa and James got married just a little over a year ago and we’re happy to hear about this great news. We can’t wait to read about more updates so watch this space.