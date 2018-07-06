'Plane Bae': This girl live-tweeted a possible romance between 2 airplane passengers

Some of us catch flights and some of us catch feelings. However, two lucky strangers seem to have done both at the same time.

Netizen Rosey Blair shared on Twitter how she unexpectedly became Cupid when she asked to switch seats with a passenger.

"On a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread," she tweeted.

Here's the rest of the possible love story:

Now, the guy in question actually knew they were being watched!

The guy, Euan Holden, is now dubbed as the "Plane Bae." When asked what happened in the bathroom with the girl, he simply wrote: "A gentleman would never say."

The girl's identity hasn't been revealed, but Holden also wrote how special he felt from all the attention. "Just want to take a second and thank you all for being so kind and supportive these last 24 hours," he tweeted. "Haven't seen this much love from millions of strangers to another in a very long time."

We still don't know how the lovebirds are, or if they are even together, but Holden posted this on his Instagram page:

Cute.