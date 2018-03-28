'Playboy' deletes its Facebook page

In the latest string of responses following revelations of misuse of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica, Playboy chief creative officer Cooper Hefner announced that the magazine was deleting its Facebook page.

"Facebook's content guidelines and corporate policies continue to contradict our values," the chief creative officer wrote in a post simultaneously posted on Instagram and Twitter.

“We've tried to craft our voice for the platform, which in our opinion continues to be sexually repressive," the statement said. "Learning of the recent meddling in a free US election further demonstrates another concern we have of how they handle users' data — more than 25 million of which are Playboy fans — making it clear to us that we must leave the platform."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Playboy runs several business units under its name.

The biggest revenue comes from licensing on clothing, footwear and fashion. The magazine currently distributes about 450,000 copies of each issue. Other units are television, nightclub and events, and a website that attracts about 4 million monthly unique visitors.

Recently, Tesla and SpaceX have deleted their Facebook pages, while the co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, has supported the #DeleteFacebook movement.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said he had deleted the pages because he did not like the social media behemoth. "Gives me the willies," he tweeted.

Further, Musk expressed distrust of the way Facebook handles consumer data.

On Sunday, AFP reported that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in almost all of Britain's national newspapers Sunday to apologize for a huge data privacy scandal.

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't we don't deserve it," the back-page ads state.

Zuckerberg explained there was a quiz developed by a university researcher "that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014".

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.