Poisoned Yulia Skripal has been discharged from British hospital: BBC

LONDON - Yulia Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, the BBC reported on Tuesday, just over a month after being poisoned with a nerve agent along with her father Sergei, a former Russian double agent.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury and they were in a critical condition for weeks until their health began to improve rapidly.

Britain says they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and has blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident which has plunged its relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

Yulia, who Russia's RIA news agency had reported was seeking political asylum in Britain, was taken to a secure location after being discharged from hospital late on Monday, the BBC said.

On Friday, doctors said both Yulia, 33, and her 66-year-old father had got much better and last week Yulia Skripal issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily.

A spokesman for the hospital declined to comment.