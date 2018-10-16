Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Fiji and Tonga despite Zika risk

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have planned their trip to Fuji and Tonga to avoid the Zika virus risk.

The royal couple revealed on Monday (Oct 15) they are expecting their first child together in spring next year, and are currently on their first major International tour since getting married in May.

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife are aware of the current epidemic of Zika-infested mosquitos in the areas they are set to visit and how it can affect pregnant women, and have reassured the royal family and the public that they have taken on the recommendations of doctors to avoid Meghan coming into contact with the virus.

A statement by Kensington Palace reads: "The Duke and Duchess sought medical advice about the risk of the Zika virus on the islands of Fiji and Tonga and there will be no change to the planned schedule."

The couple are taking precautions by only Harry visiting Fiji's Solo-i-Suva forest for the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy and the same for their planned trip to Suva's War memorial, The Sun reports.

The pair will spend a total of three days in Fiji, and a day in Tonga.

Harry and Meghan, who landed in Australia yesterday (Oct 15), have already received their first baby gifts since announcing their pregnancy news.

Whilst attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, they were handed a fluffy stuffed kangaroo and fleece Ugg baby booties by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before getting married - said: "That's so cute, it's our first baby gift!"

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, revealed their baby news through a statement shared on social media by Kensington Palace, which said the happy couple were "delighted" to be able to share the exciting news with the public.

The statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The couple will no doubt receive a host of presents in the coming month, not least from Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who is "very happy" about becoming a grandmother.

Another statement from Kensington Palace read: "Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."