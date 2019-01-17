'Prynce,' 'Jahstice,' 'II' among baby names rejected by New Zealand

'Prynce,' 'Jahstice,' 'II' among baby names rejected by New Zealand
PHOTO: Pixabay
Cody Cepeda
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jan 17, 2019

A list of baby names that were thumbed down by the Department of Internal Affairs of the New Zealand government in 2018 was recently released and included military ranks, as well as religious and royal titles.

Some of the names included were Duke, Prince, Queen, Royal, Major and Messiah, among others. Roman numerals "II" and "III" were also declined by the department last year, according to The New Zealand Herald on Jan 14.

There were names, too, that had quirky and alternative spellings, also rejected by the department, such as Heaven-Princezz-Star, Majestee-Honours, Prynce and Jahstice.

As per the report, there are boundaries in place to ensure the babies' names are reasonable in length and do not offend nor unjustifiably resemble an official title or rank.

"The name of any baby born and registered in New Zealand must comply with New Zealand's rules, regardless of the nationality of the parents," Jeff Montgomery, registrar-general of births, deaths and marriages, said in the report.

Montgomery added that parents would need to rethink names that are swear words, have more than 70 characters or anything unpronounceable.

"There's no problem if you want to give your child a spelled out number or even a silly name," he added. "But remember, your child has to live with it."

More about

baby names New Zealand
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement