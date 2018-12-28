Puppy rescued after getting stuck in ice on frozen Turkish lake

Puppy rescued after getting stuck in ice on frozen Turkish lake
PHOTO: Youtube/Straits Times
Reuters
Dec 28, 2018

VAN, Turkey - A police diver braved a frozen lake on Wednesday (Dec 26) to save a puppy stuck in the ice in the eastern province of Van in Turkey.

The municipality of Van released footage showing diver Burak Okten trying to break the ice carousel with his arm to rescue the dog.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic after receiving emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

It suffered from hypothermia, but officials say it is receiving the necessary treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

More about

TURKEY animals
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement