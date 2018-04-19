Queen Elizabeth II devastated over her pet dog's death

Long before the internet became corgi-obsessed, Queen Elizabeth II grew up with the dog breed as a young princess.

When she turned 18, she received a corgi named Susan who would not only be a constant companion but also the ancestor to the Queen's corgis for a supposed 14 generations over eight decades, reports the New York Times.

The corgi belongs to either of two long-bodied, short-legged breeds of dog, the Cardigan and the Pembroke. It is also called a Welsh corgi.

The Queen is believed to have owned about 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis, among other dog breeds.

The Daily Mail reports that the last of those descendants is Willow, who was almost 15 years old and was put to sleep last Sunday at Windsor Castle as she suffered from a cancer-related illness. The dog's body is reportedly buried in Windsor.

The British royal matriarch is reported to have been devastated by her pet's passing as Willow served as a loyal companion through the Queen's four royal homes.

"She has mourned every one of her corgis over the years, but she has been more upset about Willow's death than any of them," a Buckingham Palace insider said, claiming that she took the loss "extremely hard."

on Facebook It is the end of an era for Royal Corgis as the Queen's last one was put down after suffering from cancer. Willow was... Posted by ITV News on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Willow starred in a video-along with fellow corgi Holly-with her owner and James Bond actor Daniel Craig for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Holly, 13, passed away in the royal family's Scottish home Balmoral Castle 18 months ago.

The Queen supposedly stopped breeding the corgis after her mother's death in 2002. In a 2015 Vanity Fair interview, horse whisperer Monty Roberts revealed that Queen Elizabeth II "didn't want to leave any young dog behind."

Willow is survived by "dorgis" or dachschund corgis Vulcan and Candy, a crossbreed created when the Queen's sister Princess Margaret had a dachschund mate with one of the corgis.

The Queen also has an adopted corgi, Whisper, who she took in when his owner, a former Sandringham gamekeeper, died.