Queen Elizabeth's last corgi dies: Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) bends down to stroke a corgi dog during a visit at Sherborne in Dorest, southwest England, on May 1, 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee progress.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly mourning the death of her dog Whisper, presumably her last corgi.

Whisper passed away at 12 years old at Windsor Castle, reported the Daily Mail last Oct. 25. The dog had been ill for weeks and under a worsening condition, vets were called to Windsor Castle a week before the Daily Mail’s report.

The Queen is a known dog lover, especially of corgis, which are characterized by their long bodies, short legs, pointy ears and caramel-colored coats. The dogs would accompany the Queen by plane to other estates like Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II, right, walks with actor Daniel Craig and corgis Holly and Willow for a video used when the United Kingdom hosted the 2012 Olympics. Photo: YouTube/Olympic

Her first corgi, Susan, is the source of generations of corgis in her care. The British monarch received her when she was 18. The last of Susan’s line, Willow, reportedly died last April.

In this file photo taken on October 15, 1969 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross railway station in London with her four Corgi dogs after a holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.Photo: AFP

Whisper did not come from this line but was adopted from Bill Fenwick, a former gamekeeper at Sandringham House in Norfolk, who passed away in 2016. The Queen had known Whisper since puppyhood and had no qualms in taking the dog under her wing.

The adopted dog took to palace life and was known to have tailed Elizabeth II when she roamed around Buckingham Palace. Whisper is survived by dorgis — dachshund-corgi mixes — Candy and Vulcan.